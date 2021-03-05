PERRYSBURG — Five years ago Denise Phillips created Gathering Volumes Bookstore to be the type of bookstore that she would like to see in Northwest Ohio.
“Basically I wanted an independent bookstore that was within an hour driving distance. So I decided that if I wanted one, I would have to create it and hope that other people wanted it too,” Phillips said.
Independently owned and operated with her husband, Brian, and a couple of part-time employees, she thinks of the store as a Northwest Ohio independent bookstore.
“We don’t really have a specialty as far as genres,” Phillips said. “We do have local history, we have University of Toledo Press books that aren’t carried elsewhere, but we really have all genres. I don’t really consider myself a specialty bookstore, our specialty is that we are local.”
If you step into the shop, the displays promote the uniqueness of the book world that she highlights visually.
In addition to the University of Toledo Press, she also carries a wide selection of Two Dollar Radio books, a Columbus based publisher, Taschen Books and Jellycat books.
Taschen Books is known for their hardcover coffee table specialty topic books, some of which are limited editions. Phillips stocks a variety of the larger run titles, in both hardcover and paperback formats. A recently popular combination are the Stanley Kubrick “2001: A Space Odyssey,” and “A Clockwork Orange,” book and DVD packages, but there are also books on the circus, houses in Japan, tattoos, Degas and other colorful subjects.
“Those tend to be out on the tables, because it’s hard for people to see them unless they are out. We do try to curate a wide selection of books that you would not otherwise see,” Phillips said. “Taschen is a great example. They make books that are just gorgeous. They are known for their art books. … They do the super expensive limited editions, as well as the $20 to $40 books we stock. It’s just beautiful, fun books that make great gifts.”
Jellycat is an English company known for their stuffed animal toys, but they also make children’s board and picture books. They are not on the regular purchasing lists for bookstores, making it a popular line for Gathering Volumes customers.
Authors who publish through Two Dollar Radio are regularly a part of the various Gathering Volumes book clubs. There are five different clubs that meet monthly, with the Wine & Words club being the most popular.
Melanie Finn, the author of “The Hare,” published through Two Dollar Radio, will be the March guest author for Wine & Words.
With the pandemic there have been some modifications to the book clubs. Some of the members still meet face-to-face, but it is also virtual through Skype. That allows for proper safe social distancing. Phillips also makes sure everyone meeting in-person is also wearing a mask and practicing other safety precautions, like using hand sanitizer.
The most popular club is typically the Wine & Words club. It meets a few doors down, in the same complex, at Cork and Knife Provisions. Club members can discuss books and meet authors, over a glass of their favorite beverage and a light meal.
The change from Information Technology professional was a big step for Phillips, who worked at First Solar, but she’s glad she did it. While the pandemic has brought about a lot of changes, she considers books essential and she is seeing more people purchasing books than at any time in the five years she has been open.
There are the used books. The section was started three years ago in response to the desire for used books in Perrysburg. Phillips says that it is not a big part of her business.
Also added in response to customer needs is her needle point supplies area. She was selling a wide variety of crafting books on knitting, weaving, quilting, fabric work and needle point, when a local needle point supplier closed it’s doors. So now she sells a limited amount of those specialty supplies, like the threads and fabric.
Gathering Volumes Book Store can be found on the internet at www.gatheringvolumes.com and is located at 196 E. South Boundary St.