US Gas Prices

A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, on July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. Gasoline prices are sliding back toward the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski

Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.

AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0