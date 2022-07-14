Anyone can get a no-cost test of their vehicle’s gas cap, and a free replacement cap if a leak is found, at events coming up across Northwest Ohio.
Leaky gas caps are a preventable cause of ozone pollution. A broken or missing gas cap can also reduce fuel efficiency by 1-2% and cost up to 2 full tanks of gas each year.
Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments will offer free gas cap testing and replacement:
· 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday at Perrysburg High School, 13385 Roachton Road.
· 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thursday at Westgate Village, 3450 Central Ave., Toledo.
· 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. July 28 at the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green, 1234 N. Main St.
Drive up to a TMACOG testing site, and staff will do a quick compression test to make sure the cap is sealed. If it’s leaking, get a replacement on the spot. Receive a bonus gift while supplies last.
Older vehicles are more likely to have a poorly sealed cap, but any vehicle could be leaking. A loose gas cap may trigger the check engine light, so if the light turns on randomly or right after filling up, the cap may need to be replaced.
TMACOG is a non-partisan regional planning partnership made up of voluntary members in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Together, TMACOG members work on transportation, water quality and other economic development endeavors that affect quality of life for everyone in our region. For more information, go to www.tmacog.org.