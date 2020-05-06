During these last few weeks, under a “stay at home” order, we’ve cleaned out closets, garages, basements and attics.
Now, what to do with all that stuff?
It’s OK to have a garage sale, according to Alex Aspacher, community outreach coordinator with the Wood County Health Department.
“Our interpretation is that they would fall under retail. They would be permitted going forward on May 12,” he said.
Monday is the day that Ohio retail can open up after a weeks-long shutdown order, due to coronavirus, by the state.
Aspacher said there are some guidelines to follow, if having a garage sale.
Adhere to the mass gathering recommendation of no more than 10 people in one place, he said.
Put tape on the ground, directing one-way traffic around the garage and driveway.
Clean areas frequently and wipe down merchandise before marking it for sale, Aspacher said.
“People who are running the sale and touching items should be wearing masks and gloves,” he said.
Bowling Green does not require permits to hold a garage sale, said Joe Fawcett, assistant municipal administrator. However, a permit is needed to place signs advertising a sale in the city right-of-way.
If city residents are going to have a sale, Fawcett asked them to be familiar with the state guidelines.
“We would encourage them and recommend that they read the stipulations that the state is putting out on that and the guidance,” he said.
In Walbridge the “endorsement” of the community garage sales, which were set for May 15-16, has been canceled, said Mayor Ed Kolanko.
He said it would be irresponsible to invite hundreds of people to shop in the village, when mass gatherings aren’t allowed and there is a “stay at home” order.
However, garage sales are not banned in the village.
“They’re more than welcome to do so,” Kolanko said. “If a resident wants to have a garage sale, we will still permit that to happen.”
Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III recommended not having a sale.
”I’m just not sure they would be well attended with close quarters right now,” he said. “We haven’t formed a particular policy for the COVID-19. The rules are the rules. No more than 10 people per structure and social distancing.”
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the administrator, reminded people there is a “stay at home” order in Ohio through the end of the month.
“We would prefer people abide by the ‘stay at home’ order,” he said, adding that they would not shut down any sales. “We wouldn’t have any regulations against it. They would have to follow the government guidelines on it.”
Perrysburg officials said they would adhere to local and state guidelines, for residents having garage sales in the city.
Coronavirus Checklist for Garage Sales and Outdoor Retail Sales
Spring and summer are when we see garage sales, yard sales and other outdoor sales pop up all over Ohio. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton recommends that Ohioans take the following actions when having and/or attending these sales.
Practice social distancing by doing the following:
• Place posters encouraging social distancing for customers to see upon arrival and while shopping.
• Set up tables and chairs within 6 feet apart.
• Use heavy-duty tape to form a flow for customers to follow throughout the sale.
• Ask customers to stand in a line, while spread apart, during a high traffic times.
Clean all tables and chairs several times throughout the day.
• Make sure all merchandise is washed and dried and/or wiped down with a disinfectant product before placing on a table or chair for sale.
• Wipe down all tables and chairs using disinfectant at the end of the day or in the morning before the next day of the sale starts.
Wear masks and disposable gloves at all times during the sale.
Have hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol on tables and other places for customers to use.
For answers to COVID-19 questions, call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).
(Information from Ohio Department of Health)
(Staff Writer Roger LaPointe contributed to this story.)