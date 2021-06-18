A Grand Rapids woman has been cited after striking a Bowling Green building with her vehicle.
On Thursday at 10:52 a.m., police were called to 1121 S. Main St. where Heather Gorham had struck the Game Stop store.
According to the description on the accident report, she parked in front of the door, then drove forward and struck the building.
There was damage to her Buick LeSabre and the building, said Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Division.
She had two juveniles in the car with her. No injuries were reported.
Gorham was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.