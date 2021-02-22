A Grand Rapids bar owner has apparently lost his fight about a state citation for after-hours consumption, but language about the citation was changed.
Wild Side Brewing Company was cited Oct. 24 for after-hours consumption by the Ohio Investigative Unit.
Owner Nick Scott told the Sentinel-Tribune that the bar had closed at 11 p.m. Agents knocked on the door at 11:45 p.m.
He said he and three other employees were cleaning. One person was counting money and he was rolling silverware when there was a knock at the door.
Scott said he walked over and told the people outside that the bar was closed.
“They flashed badges and asked to come in,” he said. “They came over to where I was rolling silverware and asked whose beer this was. I said it’s mine."
The bar was cited for after-hours consumption.
“The next day the press release says a patron was drinking in bars after hours,” Scott said. “(This is) going to look like I’m no different than any speak-easy club.”
This is how the citation was worded in a media press release:
Wild Side Brewing Company LLC., known as Wild Side Brewing Company, Grand Rapids, received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents observed a patron consuming beer after midnight. They also saw a cold glass of beer on the bar.
“This was me drinking a beer as I close the bar at night,” Scott said. “Now it’s the perception of the way they worded it. It’s an entirely different thing.”
The citation language was changed.
The official violation, from Monday’s press release about the outcome:
On or about Oct. 20, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), allowed on premises consumption of beer (Narragansett Beer) between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on premises sales and consumption”).
At the hearing, a denial was entered on behalf of the permit holder. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation.
The commission issued a three-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
According to its website, Wild Side is closed on Monday. A message was left for comment.
A Weston bar was also ordered to pay a fine or serve a suspension.
Westwood Endeavors LLC, 13217 Main St. and patio, was accused of allowing on- premises consumption of beer on Sept. 18 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation. The commission issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
Other outcomes:
DALES BAR & GRILL INC
DBA: N/A
322 CONANT ST 1ST FL
MAUMEE, OH 43537
PERMIT #1900630
Violation:
On or about Sunday, September 27, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), and/or knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DALES BAR & GRILL INC
DBA: N/A
322 CONANT ST 1ST FL
MAUMEE, OH 43537
PERMIT #1900630
Violation:
On or about Saturday, November 7, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 25, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
BURNS BREW HOUSE LLC
DBA: N/A
2044 E SANDS RD & PATIO
PORT CLINTON, OH 43452
PERMIT #4980505
Violation:
On or about Friday, October 2, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) allowed the consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80 (A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
MIKIMMY INC
DBA: THE BARN
3221-25 CENTENNIAL RD & PATIO
SYLVANIA, OH 43560
PERMIT #5942654
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, a denial was entered on behalf of the permit holder. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
NEW LONGHORN SALOON LLC
DBA: THE NEW LONGHORN SALOON 1ST FL & BSMT
944 PHILLIPS AV
TOLEDO, OH 43612
PERMIT #6373130
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 10, 2020, you, your agent(s) and/or your employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
ROCKME INC
DBA: SUGAR HILL
710 S REYNOLDS ROAD & PATIO
TOLEDO, OH 43815
PERMIT #74590640015
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 17, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
No. 2: On or about Saturday, October 17, 2020, your permit premises were not in a sanitary condition, to wit: THE TOILET FACILITY WAS NOT CLEAN OR SANITARY, in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-17(I) (“unsanitary conditions”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DOWNTOWN BILLIARDS CORP
DBA: N/A
123 N FULTON ST
WAUSEON, OH 43567
PERMIT #2293291
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52(B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
No. 2: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.
KOSTA MARIA LLC
DBA: GEORGJZ FOOD & SPIRITS 1ST FL & PATIO
1209 ADAMS
TOLEDO, OH 43604
PERMIT #4805240
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
FRANKIE GOES TO TOWN LLC
DBA: N/A
702 MONROE ST
TOLEDO, OH 43624
PERMIT #28819950005
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
WEST 6TH STREET PARTNERS INC
DBA: N/A
1280 W 6TH ST & PATIOS
CLEVELAND, OH 44113
PERMIT #9555006
Violation:
On or about Saturday, December 12, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
WEST 6TH STREET PARTNERS INC
DBA: N/A
1280 W 6TH ST & PATIOS
CLEVELAND, OH 44113
PERMIT #9555006
Violation:
On or about Thursday, December 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1)(“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 27, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DLP HOSPITALITY GROUP LLC
DBA: FLOODS RESTAURANT
4353 NORTHFIELD RD
WARRENSVILLE HGTS, OH 44128
PERMIT #25924750005
Violation:
On or about Friday, July 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DLP HOSPITALITY GROUP LLC
DBA: FLOODS RESTAURANT
4353 NORTHFIELD RD
WARRENSVILLE HGTS, OH 44128
PERMIT #25924750005
Violation:
On or about Friday, July 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 15-day suspension beginning at noon, April 1, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $3,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DLP HOSPITALITY GROUP LLC
DBA: FLOODS RESTAURANT
4353 NORTHFIELD RD
WARRENSVILLE HGTS, OH 44128
PERMIT #25924750005
Violation:
On or about Monday, December 14, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 120- day suspension beginning at noon, April 16, 2021.
DEBBYS JEWELS DANCE HALL LLC
DBA: N/A
1770 MILL ST & PATIO
AUSTINBURG, OH 44010
PERMIT #2001668
Violation:
On or about Friday, December 4, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.
BGS MAIN EVENT INC
DBA:
124 S MAIN ST 1ST FL
RITTMAN, OH 44270
PERMIT #0351633
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to who was then and there in an intoxicated condition in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.22(B) (“furnishing alcohol to an intoxicated person”).
No. 2: On or about Friday, October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder not in violation. The Commission dismissed the case.
BGS MAIN EVENT INC
DBA:
124 S MAIN ST 1ST FL
RITTMAN, OH 44270
PERMIT #0351633
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to who was then and there in an intoxicated condition in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.22(B) (“furnishing alcohol to an intoxicated person”).
No. 2: On or about Friday October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) allow consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder not in violation. The Commission dismissed the case.
BGS MAIN EVENT INC
DBA:
124 S MAIN ST 1ST FL
RITTMAN, OH 44270
PERMIT #0351633
Violation:
On or about Friday, October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
MOE ENTERTAINMENT INC
DBA: TOP DOG SALOON 1ST FL & PATIO
308 W MAIN ST
FAIRBORN, OH 45324
PERMIT #6079096
Violation:
On or about Thursday, November 19, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $400 in lieu of serving the suspension.
REISCORP CAFE LLC
DBA: THE STABLE 1ST FL & PATIO
110 N MAIN ST
ARCADIA, OH 44804
PERMIT #7306330
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 3, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $400 in lieu of serving the suspension.
BOXCAR TAVERN LLC
DBA: BOXCAR TAVERN & PATIO & WALK-IN
COOLER
125 & 129 W HICKS ST 1ST FL ONLY
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH 43351
PERMIT #0890340
Violation:
On or about November 6, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), sold beer, to wit: BUSCH LIGHT for on premises consumption of beer between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for onpremises sales and consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
CRYOCREAM INC
DBA: FUSION
3136 MARKWAY & PATIO
TOLEDO, OH 43606
PERMIT #18404430005
Violation:
On or about October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), sold intoxicating liquor to wit: CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM for on premises consumption between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
ELIZABETH ILOEGBUNAM
DBA: N/A
11473 CHESTER RD
SHARONVILLE, OH 45246
PERMIT #5243998
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
SHEIKHS LOUNGE AND GRILL LLC
DBA: SHEIKHS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
4183 SALEM AV
TROTWOOD, OH 45416
PERMIT #8060646
Violation:
On or about Saturday, November 28, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the Commission dismissed the case.
RLMRLB LLC
DBA: N/A
14004 KAUFFMAN AVE
STERLING, OH 44276
PERMIT #7402735
Violation:
On or about May 5, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully sold beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code in effect on the date of the violation.
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued an 8-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800 in lieu of serving the suspension.
RLMRLB LLC
DBA: N/A
14004 KAUFFMAN AVE
STERLING, OH 44276
PERMIT #7402735
Violation:
On or about May 11, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully sold beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code in effect on the date of the violation.
Outcome:
At the hearing, the violation was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General.
RLMRLB LLC
DBA: N/A
14004 KAUFFMAN AVE
STERLING, OH 44276
PERMIT #7402735
Violation:
On or about May 13, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully sold beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of
Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code in effect on the date of the violation.
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 12-day suspension beginning at noon, March 30, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,400 in lieu of serving the suspension.
LINDA S PIERCE
DBA: PUTNAM TAVERN
721 PUTNAM AV & DRIVE THRU
ZANESVILLE, OH 43701
PERMIT #6913371
Violation:
On or about Friday, December 4, 2020, you, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
IORM TRIBE0075 WANETA
DBA: N/A
10 S 5TH ST
MARTINS FERRY, OH 43935
PERMIT #41529790075
Violation:
On or about Monday, March 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
LAST LAP CAFE INC
DBA: LAST LAP CAFE & PATIO
620 N ZANE HWY 1ST FL & BSMT
MARTINS FERRY, OH 43935
PERMIT #5044876
Violation:
On or about Monday, March 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 2-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.
SPIRITS 68 LLC
DBA: SPIRITS 68
1123 FONTAINE ST
KENTON, OH 43326
PERMIT #8436237
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Friday, October 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
No. 2: On or about Friday, October 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 80(A)(2) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).
No. 3: On or about Friday, October 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
J T R INC
DBA: RAYS PLACE
200 W GRAND AV & PATIO
LIMA, OH 45801
PERMIT #4403858
Violation:
On or about Friday, October 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52(B)(1)(“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DAVID SHELTON
DBA: N/A
1915-21 CHANNINGWAY CENTER DR
COLUMBUS, OH 43232
PERMIT #8063972
Violation:
On or about Saturday, December 5, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.
Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a revocation beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $20,000 in lieu of the revocation.
117 GAS LTD
DBA: N/A
3585 WEST 117TH
CLEVELAND, OH 44111
PERMIT #6548450
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Friday, August 16, 2019, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT (DOB: 2/13/1999, AGE: 20), who was then and there under twenty-one years of age in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.69(A) (“selling alcohol to an underage person”).
No. 2: On or about Friday, August 16, 2019, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT (DOB: 2/13/1999, AGE: 20), who was then and there under twenty-one years of age in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.69(A) (“furnishing alcohol to an underage person”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to violation 1, but stipulated to the facts.
Violation 2 was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued an 8-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800 in lieu of serving the suspension.
157 HOLDINGS LLC
DBA: 157 LOUNGE 1ST FL & SOUTH END BSMT
& PATIO
157 S WATER ST
KENT, OH 44240
PERMIT #6548710
Violation:
No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 10, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52(B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
For information regarding the ownership of businesses holding liquor permits and permit violation history, please see the Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio Division of Liquor Control’s website at www.comapps.ohio.gov/liqr/liqr_apps/PermitLookup/Default.aspx.
The Liquor Control Commission is an adjudication and rule-making agency that oversees the alcohol beverage industry. The mission of the Commission is to ensure compliance with the liquor laws and regulations of the state of Ohio and to provide fair and impartial hearings for the protection of the public and liquor permit holders. The Commission works in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Liquor Control, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Investigative Unit.
The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.