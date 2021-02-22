A Grand Rapids bar owner has apparently lost his fight about a state citation for after-hours consumption, but language about the citation was changed.

Wild Side Brewing Company was cited Oct. 24 for after-hours consumption by the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Owner Nick Scott told the Sentinel-Tribune that the bar had closed at 11 p.m. Agents knocked on the door at 11:45 p.m.

He said he and three other employees were cleaning. One person was counting money and he was rolling silverware when there was a knock at the door.

Scott said he walked over and told the people outside that the bar was closed.

“They flashed badges and asked to come in,” he said. “They came over to where I was rolling silverware and asked whose beer this was. I said it’s mine."

The bar was cited for after-hours consumption.

“The next day the press release says a patron was drinking in bars after hours,” Scott said. “(This is) going to look like I’m no different than any speak-easy club.”

This is how the citation was worded in a media press release:

Wild Side Brewing Company LLC., known as Wild Side Brewing Company, Grand Rapids, received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents observed a patron consuming beer after midnight. They also saw a cold glass of beer on the bar.

“This was me drinking a beer as I close the bar at night,” Scott said. “Now it’s the perception of the way they worded it. It’s an entirely different thing.”

The citation language was changed.

The official violation, from Monday’s press release about the outcome:

On or about Oct. 20, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), allowed on premises consumption of beer (Narragansett Beer) between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on premises sales and consumption”).

At the hearing, a denial was entered on behalf of the permit holder. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation.

The commission issued a three-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

According to its website, Wild Side is closed on Monday. A message was left for comment.

A Weston bar was also ordered to pay a fine or serve a suspension.

Westwood Endeavors LLC, 13217 Main St. and patio, was accused of allowing on- premises consumption of beer on Sept. 18 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation. The commission issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.

Other outcomes:

DALES BAR & GRILL INC

DBA: N/A

322 CONANT ST 1ST FL

MAUMEE, OH 43537

PERMIT #1900630

Violation:

On or about Sunday, September 27, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), and/or knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DALES BAR & GRILL INC

DBA: N/A

322 CONANT ST 1ST FL

MAUMEE, OH 43537

PERMIT #1900630

Violation:

On or about Saturday, November 7, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 25, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

BURNS BREW HOUSE LLC

DBA: N/A

2044 E SANDS RD & PATIO

PORT CLINTON, OH 43452

PERMIT #4980505

Violation:

On or about Friday, October 2, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) allowed the consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80 (A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

MIKIMMY INC

DBA: THE BARN

3221-25 CENTENNIAL RD & PATIO

SYLVANIA, OH 43560

PERMIT #5942654

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, a denial was entered on behalf of the permit holder. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.

NEW LONGHORN SALOON LLC

DBA: THE NEW LONGHORN SALOON 1ST FL & BSMT

944 PHILLIPS AV

TOLEDO, OH 43612

PERMIT #6373130

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 10, 2020, you, your agent(s) and/or your employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

ROCKME INC

DBA: SUGAR HILL

710 S REYNOLDS ROAD & PATIO

TOLEDO, OH 43815

PERMIT #74590640015

Violations:

No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 17, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

No. 2: On or about Saturday, October 17, 2020, your permit premises were not in a sanitary condition, to wit: THE TOILET FACILITY WAS NOT CLEAN OR SANITARY, in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-17(I) (“unsanitary conditions”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DOWNTOWN BILLIARDS CORP

DBA: N/A

123 N FULTON ST

WAUSEON, OH 43567

PERMIT #2293291

Violations:

No. 1: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52(B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

No. 2: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.

KOSTA MARIA LLC

DBA: GEORGJZ FOOD & SPIRITS 1ST FL & PATIO

1209 ADAMS

TOLEDO, OH 43604

PERMIT #4805240

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.

FRANKIE GOES TO TOWN LLC

DBA: N/A

702 MONROE ST

TOLEDO, OH 43624

PERMIT #28819950005

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.

WEST 6TH STREET PARTNERS INC

DBA: N/A

1280 W 6TH ST & PATIOS

CLEVELAND, OH 44113

PERMIT #9555006

Violation:

On or about Saturday, December 12, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

WEST 6TH STREET PARTNERS INC

DBA: N/A

1280 W 6TH ST & PATIOS

CLEVELAND, OH 44113

PERMIT #9555006

Violation:

On or about Thursday, December 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1)(“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 27, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DLP HOSPITALITY GROUP LLC

DBA: FLOODS RESTAURANT

4353 NORTHFIELD RD

WARRENSVILLE HGTS, OH 44128

PERMIT #25924750005

Violation:

On or about Friday, July 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DLP HOSPITALITY GROUP LLC

DBA: FLOODS RESTAURANT

4353 NORTHFIELD RD

WARRENSVILLE HGTS, OH 44128

PERMIT #25924750005

Violation:

On or about Friday, July 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 15-day suspension beginning at noon, April 1, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $3,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DLP HOSPITALITY GROUP LLC

DBA: FLOODS RESTAURANT

4353 NORTHFIELD RD

WARRENSVILLE HGTS, OH 44128

PERMIT #25924750005

Violation:

On or about Monday, December 14, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 120- day suspension beginning at noon, April 16, 2021.

DEBBYS JEWELS DANCE HALL LLC

DBA: N/A

1770 MILL ST & PATIO

AUSTINBURG, OH 44010

PERMIT #2001668

Violation:

On or about Friday, December 4, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.

BGS MAIN EVENT INC

DBA:

124 S MAIN ST 1ST FL

RITTMAN, OH 44270

PERMIT #0351633

Violations:

No. 1: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to who was then and there in an intoxicated condition in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.22(B) (“furnishing alcohol to an intoxicated person”).

No. 2: On or about Friday, October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder not in violation. The Commission dismissed the case.

BGS MAIN EVENT INC

DBA:

124 S MAIN ST 1ST FL

RITTMAN, OH 44270

PERMIT #0351633

Violations:

No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to who was then and there in an intoxicated condition in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.22(B) (“furnishing alcohol to an intoxicated person”).

No. 2: On or about Friday October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) allow consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder not in violation. The Commission dismissed the case.

BGS MAIN EVENT INC

DBA:

124 S MAIN ST 1ST FL

RITTMAN, OH 44270

PERMIT #0351633

Violation:

On or about Friday, October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

MOE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DBA: TOP DOG SALOON 1ST FL & PATIO

308 W MAIN ST

FAIRBORN, OH 45324

PERMIT #6079096

Violation:

On or about Thursday, November 19, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $400 in lieu of serving the suspension.

REISCORP CAFE LLC

DBA: THE STABLE 1ST FL & PATIO

110 N MAIN ST

ARCADIA, OH 44804

PERMIT #7306330

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 3, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $400 in lieu of serving the suspension.

BOXCAR TAVERN LLC

DBA: BOXCAR TAVERN & PATIO & WALK-IN

COOLER

125 & 129 W HICKS ST 1ST FL ONLY

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH 43351

PERMIT #0890340

Violation:

On or about November 6, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), sold beer, to wit: BUSCH LIGHT for on premises consumption of beer between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for onpremises sales and consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

CRYOCREAM INC

DBA: FUSION

3136 MARKWAY & PATIO

TOLEDO, OH 43606

PERMIT #18404430005

Violation:

On or about October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), sold intoxicating liquor to wit: CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM for on premises consumption between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

ELIZABETH ILOEGBUNAM

DBA: N/A

11473 CHESTER RD

SHARONVILLE, OH 45246

PERMIT #5243998

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

SHEIKHS LOUNGE AND GRILL LLC

DBA: SHEIKHS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

4183 SALEM AV

TROTWOOD, OH 45416

PERMIT #8060646

Violation:

On or about Saturday, November 28, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the Commission dismissed the case.

RLMRLB LLC

DBA: N/A

14004 KAUFFMAN AVE

STERLING, OH 44276

PERMIT #7402735

Violation:

On or about May 5, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully sold beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code in effect on the date of the violation.

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued an 8-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800 in lieu of serving the suspension.

RLMRLB LLC

DBA: N/A

14004 KAUFFMAN AVE

STERLING, OH 44276

PERMIT #7402735

Violation:

On or about May 11, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully sold beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code in effect on the date of the violation.

Outcome:

At the hearing, the violation was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General.

RLMRLB LLC

DBA: N/A

14004 KAUFFMAN AVE

STERLING, OH 44276

PERMIT #7402735

Violation:

On or about May 13, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully sold beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of

Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code in effect on the date of the violation.

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 12-day suspension beginning at noon, March 30, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,400 in lieu of serving the suspension.

LINDA S PIERCE

DBA: PUTNAM TAVERN

721 PUTNAM AV & DRIVE THRU

ZANESVILLE, OH 43701

PERMIT #6913371

Violation:

On or about Friday, December 4, 2020, you, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

IORM TRIBE0075 WANETA

DBA: N/A

10 S 5TH ST

MARTINS FERRY, OH 43935

PERMIT #41529790075

Violation:

On or about Monday, March 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

LAST LAP CAFE INC

DBA: LAST LAP CAFE & PATIO

620 N ZANE HWY 1ST FL & BSMT

MARTINS FERRY, OH 43935

PERMIT #5044876

Violation:

On or about Monday, March 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 2-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.

SPIRITS 68 LLC

DBA: SPIRITS 68

1123 FONTAINE ST

KENTON, OH 43326

PERMIT #8436237

Violations:

No. 1: On or about Friday, October 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

No. 2: On or about Friday, October 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 80(A)(2) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).

No. 3: On or about Friday, October 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) (“Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

J T R INC

DBA: RAYS PLACE

200 W GRAND AV & PATIO

LIMA, OH 45801

PERMIT #4403858

Violation:

On or about Friday, October 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52(B)(1)(“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DAVID SHELTON

DBA: N/A

1915-21 CHANNINGWAY CENTER DR

COLUMBUS, OH 43232

PERMIT #8063972

Violation:

On or about Saturday, December 5, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts.

Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a revocation beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $20,000 in lieu of the revocation.

117 GAS LTD

DBA: N/A

3585 WEST 117TH

CLEVELAND, OH 44111

PERMIT #6548450

Violations:

No. 1: On or about Friday, August 16, 2019, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT (DOB: 2/13/1999, AGE: 20), who was then and there under twenty-one years of age in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.69(A) (“selling alcohol to an underage person”).

No. 2: On or about Friday, August 16, 2019, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT (DOB: 2/13/1999, AGE: 20), who was then and there under twenty-one years of age in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.69(A) (“furnishing alcohol to an underage person”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to violation 1, but stipulated to the facts.

Violation 2 was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued an 8-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800 in lieu of serving the suspension.

157 HOLDINGS LLC

DBA: 157 LOUNGE 1ST FL & SOUTH END BSMT

& PATIO

157 S WATER ST

KENT, OH 44240

PERMIT #6548710

Violation:

No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 10, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52(B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

For information regarding the ownership of businesses holding liquor permits and permit violation history, please see the Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio Division of Liquor Control’s website at www.comapps.ohio.gov/liqr/liqr_apps/PermitLookup/Default.aspx.

The Liquor Control Commission is an adjudication and rule-making agency that oversees the alcohol beverage industry. The mission of the Commission is to ensure compliance with the liquor laws and regulations of the state of Ohio and to provide fair and impartial hearings for the protection of the public and liquor permit holders. The Commission works in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Liquor Control, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Investigative Unit.

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.

