And then there was one.
Only one pool in Wood County may open this summer, as Grand Rapids organizers have pulled the plug on their public pool.
“We planned on making a run at it, but just couldn’t,” said Shaun Downey, one of the board members who oversees the Grand Rapids pool.
The recently released Ohio Department of Health guidelines are too strict, he said.
That leaves Bowling Green as the only undecided opening. Pemberville, Perrysburg and Walbridge officials have previously announced they will not open pools this summer.
Kristin Otley, Bowling Green parks and recreation director, said Mayor Michael Aspacher will make the call.
“I cannot make that decision. The mayor makes that decision and he will be announcing that decision very soon,” she said.
Otley said that she, Mayor Aspacher, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter and Assistant Municipal Administrator Joe Fawcett met on Monday to review research and other information about pools and the community center.
She said the state guidelines issued last week covered gyms, fitness centers and dance studios, but it wasn’t certain if community recreation centers like the city’s were covered. Gyms and the like may open in Ohio next week.
Speaking on Tuesday, Otley said she believed they had confirmation that the new guidelines apply to the Community Center’s fitness area, which she said is the smallest square footage in the entire building. That area could potentially be opened, but the ball courts, classrooms, lobby and locker rooms might not be able to be opened.
“There’s guidelines for each of those areas,” she said, noting that they need to delve into what they will be able to do, how and when.
Sports leagues in Bowling Green are being studied, Otley said.
“Those guidelines just got posted Friday, so our staff will be taking a good, hard look at those. We have had to cut all of our seasonal employees due to major budget constraints, so that’s a factor,” she said.
Otley said that, so far, the sports guidelines from the state only cover softball and baseball, and “it would be very difficult, especially for a recreation program, to run it within the guidelines. We haven’t made a decision yet.”
The regulations include, among others, requiring children participating to wear masks, requiring masks for coaches and umpires, spacing regulations for spectators, and no sharing of equipment.
“For a lot of the kids that participate in our program, we’re lucky if they can show up with their own glove,” Otley said, noting that now if they wanted to play, under state guidelines, they’d need their own bat and batting helmet as well.
“Those are things that you have to take into account,” she said, as well as whether parents will feel comfortable letting their children play in that environment.
“As much as we want to be able to get back to the things that we used to do,” Otley said, “even when we do them, they’re going to look a lot different.” Ensuring safety is the top priority, she said.
Day camps are always popular in Bowling Green in the summer.
They are looking to see if they will be able to offer them, including potentially some things “on a small scale” throughout the season, she said. Otley said they anticipate that no large events will be allowed this year, but that the staff is very creative in devising virtual events. She said that they are coming up with an event that could be held in City Park while still complying with social distancing regulations.
Downey, in Grand Rapids, said that it would be too difficult to enforce social distancing in a pool. Also, teens run the pool operations and it would be a challenge to have them constantly clean and monitor safety protocols.
“The guidelines are a little too severe,” Downey said. “It’s going to be too hard to police.”
The Grand Rapids pool board is a non-profit organization, Downey said. The town helps by providing the water for the pool, which is funded by donations, swim lessons, gate receipts, memberships and some advertising.