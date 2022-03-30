A Grand Rapids man sent to prison for illegal hunting, then granted judicial release, is back in jail for violating community control sanctions.
Robert Mandon Freeworth, 42, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a community control violation bond hearing.
Freeworth was sentenced in 2017 to four years in prison but was granted judicial release in December 2018. He was placed on community control for four years.
In January 2020, a community control violation was filed for illicit drug use, and one additional year was added to his community control. In October 2020, a community control violation was filed after Freeworth tested positive for methamphetamines; he denied using the drug.
A warrant remained active for this community control violation.
Freeworth was charged in March 2022 in Maumee Municipal Court with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments and criminal trespass. This case is pending.
On Monday, Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump requested a high cash bond as the state did not know Freeworth’s whereabouts until he was charged with the felonies in Lucas County.
Defense attorney Justin Daler asked for an own recognizance bond with a GPS monitor or a low cash bond. He said his client is suffering from mental distress with the 2020 passing of his father, as well as a nerve issue on one foot.
Mack set bond at $60,000, 100% required.
A community control violation hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Freeworth was sentenced to four years in prison in February 2017 after pleading guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, two counts of wildlife violation, tampering with records, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, hunting without permission and jacklighting.
“Jacklighting” refers to the practice of using an artificial light to locate animals while hunting.
He also improperly hunted deer on multiple occasions in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and illegally sold deer summer sausage on multiple occasions in 2014 and 2015.
Freeworth’s charges related to Ohio’s Operation North Coast wildlife poaching investigation, which netted some 40 defendants in 10 counties.