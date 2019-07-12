Future of Perrysburg water discussed: Republican club plans July 29 meeting - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Future of Perrysburg water discussed: Republican club plans July 29 meeting

Posted: Friday, July 12, 2019 2:45 pm

PERRYSBURG — The Northern Wood County Republican Club will host a meeting to discuss the water supply for the city on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Way Public Library, Rooms A & B, 101 E. Indiana Ave.

Elected officials from the Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township and Rossford, along with the Wood County Commissioners and representatives from Toledo, Bowling Green and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District will be present to discuss the latest information scheduled to be released shortly.

Calendar

