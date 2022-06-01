PERRYSBURG — Annexation and possible commercial zoning of Perrysburg Heights and its place in the new city land use plan attracted national labor union attention on Tuesday.
The council chambers were filled to the capacity of the 82-person limit, with at least a dozen members of the audience holding red Farm Labor Organizing Committee union flags with the bold slogan “FLOC Hasta La Victoria!” printed on them.
“FLOC stands behind these folks here,” Baldemar Velasquez, FLOC president and founder, said to applause from around the room. “I’ve been in fights all over the stinking place, and particularly people in government, who have legal authority — they shove things down people’s throats. As a result, you end up reaping what you sow years later.
“I’m telling you now, there’s a lot of creative things that can be done legally,” Valasquez said. “There’s got to be agreement, about the next step. You don’t have to agree on everything down the road, just what the next proper step is and then you go from there.”
Four options were considered by council, with the third option being recommended by the council committee, on a vote of 5-0 for a possible place in the plan.
A committee of the whole does not allow for the passage of legislation, but recommendations for council can be made.
In addition to Velasquez, many other members of the Heights community also spoke, including local leaders Leah Delao and Paul Belazis.
Belazis is president of the Perrysburg Heights Association. The community, established 90 years ago by migrant farm workers, is 40% Latino, but Belazis has called it a melting pot, representing families who are also of Appalachian, Irish immigrant and African American heritage.
Much of the concern in the community is about rezoning of the community into commercial property. Council members pointed out that the part of the Heights that is under discussion is currently part of Perrysburg Township.
“I will support a plan that does not suggest any future commercial development in Perrysburg Heights, beyond the existing boundaries,” Councilman Mark Weber said. “This is a unique situation in a unique neighborhood. It’s not just Anytown, USA.”
He also suggested that there is undeveloped land in the area which could instead be used for commercialization.
“I’m not for forced annexation,” Councilwoman Jan Materni said. “If it’s in the township, there’s nothing we can do.”
The option recommended to council summarized the Heights place in the land use plan as: The Perrysburg Heights community will remain in the City of Perrysburg’s Land Use Plan. The current jagged line that separates the city and the township will limit the commercial growth along Ohio 25. Property west of that line will indicate commercial, east of it, residential.
The Heights has approximately 150 residences as part of the discussion, of which there are about 20 that were part of an earlier plan. Those residences were considered for part of a commercially zoned area west of a possible dividing line.
Councilman Tim McCarthy reminded meeting attendees that “years ago” the city comprehensive plan included Ohio 25, bordering on what is associated with Levis Commons, as an employment corridor.
“We’re dealing with people, with culture,” Councilman Kevin Fuller said. “I believe in homeownership. I think I’m with the other council people here, I would like to see you all as part of the city of Perrysburg at some time. But I don’t believe in forcibly changing that, nor that manipulating that area is going to be beneficial to anybody, the city or even if you are in the township still.”
Councilman Cory Kuhlman abstained from the discussion related to Perrysburg Heights because of possible conflicts of interest and hoping that “this conversation is being held in an objective and unbiased manner.”
Councilman Barry VanHoozen was absent because of a recent health concern, but would remain informed of the issues.