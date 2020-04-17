JERRY CITY – As school districts remain closed at least through May 1 due to coronavirus, Elmwood Local Schools continues to serve families meals and is getting help from district groups.
The school is providing meals for pickup every Monday from 5-6 p.m. in the auditeria, and booster groups, teachers and PTOs also have tables with food that can be taken.
“Helping to make sure extra food is given to the families. That has really been well done,” said Superintendent Tony Borton at Monday’s board meeting. “A huge thank you to those groups.”
The board meeting was held virtually to conform with state guidelines due to coronavirus.
Borton said the district has been handing out meals to approximately 165 students per week.
Every Monday, families get five breakfasts and five lunches for every student.
Board member Debbie Reynolds wondered if there is any funding that can be used to support the groups donating food. She said she’s concerned about the strain being put on the groups and wondered if the school can support their efforts financially.
Federal funds cannot be used, Borton said, nor can cafeteria staff be used since they are paid with federal funds. That is why the district has been using volunteers, he said.
“Can the district do more? That is a conversation for the board,” Borton said.
He said he is worried about current finances, and is expecting a drop in income tax collection.
Treasurer LuAnn Vanek said she would have to research if spending money on food for families outside of school is a legal expenditure.
Reynolds asked if there were any grants earmarked for the community that can be moved in that direction.
She guessed there was between $5,000 and $6,000 spent last week by supporting groups to give 200 families $30 worth of groceries.
“It probably helped a little bit, but we’ve got a lot of families that their lives have really changed. I just wondered how we could help,” Reynolds said.
She also pointed out Elmwood was one of the few communities in the area without a food bank or assistance program.
Borton said any donations are handed out each Monday night. Donations have included bread, cereal and peanut butter – “things that help the family make it through that week.”
“We’ve been trying to work with those people to show up and deliver the stuff for us,” he said, about receiving outside donations of food.
Monetary donations from the public are not going into the general fund, Vanek said.
Donations are currently funneled through a high school activity fund, and the boosters are buying their own food, she said.
Reynolds said she thinks it is becoming a strain to these groups to continue their donations of food.
“I do, too,” Borton said, “but I also am very leery using public funds for that purpose.”
“I think it’s great that we have community organizations coming to the school to support our families in need,” said board member Ryan Lee. “I want us to continue to be open to the people who want to donate.”
If there is no food bank in the community, the school is the only place to go to for resources.
“A long as we continue to be open to organizations or individuals who want to support our families, we need to make sure we know who those people are, and we are working with them,” Lee said.
Borton said some salads are being donated, as are Girl Scout cookies.
“We’re getting the donations so we’re just setting them out making sure families have access,” he said.
“Anybody is welcome,” Borton said.