Future Falcon

Jaclyn Kamalsky holds her son, Matthew William Kamalsky, 7 months old, before the start of Bowling Green State University’s 295th commencement ceremony on the lawn of the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, Saturday morning. The August graduating class included 997 degree candidates. Among the undergraduates, 70 were presented with associate degrees and 503 with bachelor’s degrees. Addressing the graduating class was Bowling Green Mayor Richard Edwards, a past administrator at BGSU and honorary alumnus of the former School of Journalism.