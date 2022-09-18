APTOPIX Britain Royals

Police officers are backdropped by a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Friday, Sept.16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

 Vadim Ghirda

LONDON (AP) — The funeral of the only monarch most Britons have known involves the biggest security operation London has ever seen.

Mayor Sadiq Khan says Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an "unprecedented" security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world.

