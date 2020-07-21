A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family of a man killed in a vehicle crash on Friday.
“On Friday evening, July 17th, 2020, our world was forever altered. Mikey Borsos and his dear friend, (Brendan Essex), were involved in a car crash. The vehicle the boys were in had a mechanical malfunction, it is our understanding the tie rod snapped, resulting in the fatal crash that claimed both young men’s lives,” stated the post by Amigdahlia Andrich.
“I am creating this fundraiser to assist with funeral/memorial expenses for Mikey, and any expenses the family has while they take time away from work to grieve,” the post stated.
According to the post, Borsos was a 2020 graduate of Elmwood High School and an athlete. He was active in his church and youth group at the Church of the Good Shepherd.
“At this time we do not know what the family’s needs will be, but GoFundMe asks for a goal amount. Any funds donated above and beyond their expenses and needs the family has decided to donate to these organizations, in Mikey’s name.”
As of Tuesday night, almost $5,000 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal.
For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/22unh4sveo