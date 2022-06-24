PERRYSBURG — A fundraiser has been started for the employees of a restaurant that was destroyed in a Thursday fire.
Social Gastropub on Ohio 25 was a total loss. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.
A GoFndMe has been set up to assist the employees, “wonderful people, who had their income taken away sadly from this terrible fire.”
For more information visithttps://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-wonderful-employees-of-social-gastropub.
As of Friday evening, $5,013 of the $40,000 goal had been raised.