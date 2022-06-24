Perrysburg Fire

A firefighter uses a chainsaw to cut a hole into the north side of a Perrysburg restaurant that caught fire Thursday afternoon. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — A fundraiser has been started for the employees of a restaurant that was destroyed in a Thursday fire.

Social Gastropub on Ohio 25 was a total loss. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

A GoFndMe has been set up to assist the employees, “wonderful people, who had their income taken away sadly from this terrible fire.”

For more information visithttps://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-wonderful-employees-of-social-gastropub.

As of Friday evening, $5,013 of the $40,000 goal had been raised.

