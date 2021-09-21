The mural featuring vikings, Pokemon, video game characters and superheroes is still being painted, but the games they represent are being played and purchased at the new Black Swamp Games store in downtown Bowling Green.
“I want people to come in here and have fun. I don’t care if they spend a single dime. If they like the place, they will spend money eventually. It’s all about having a safe environment to come in and play games. That’s what I feel this place finally offers,” owner Dustin Shammo said. “There’s no judgment here… If you all want to play Magic, then play Magic. If you want to play Pokemon, then play Pokemon.
The store sells roleplaying games, competitive card based games, traditional board games and the books, cards and other supplies to support them.
Pokemon, Digimon, Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons are the most popular, but there are others, like the roleplaying game for Lord of the Rings. He also has snacks and drinks, an essential for games that can last for hours.
Shammo also has dice, binders full of older cards for resale, and mini-figures available. His display shelf for the mini-figure painting supplies was damaged during shipping from the company, so he’s waiting for a new one, but the products are available. He said the customers more than understand the bit of flux in the evolution of store fixtures.
He has pictures to show of the dragons, barbarians, goblins and other characters that customers have already painted.
The store opened on July 19 and the flow of customers has just kept increasing.
“I’d been in BG for two years and there was just nowhere to play,” Shammo said.
The store features space to play the games. There’s no cost to use the tables and just play games. Some people just come in to watch, as a spectator, or to learn how to play something new.
“People will come in, hang out and watch other people play. That’s how they learn. They can read online, but if they sit and watch a game then folks will explain what they are doing. Most of the time folks will tell them to just sit down and teach them how to play,” Shammo said of the community. “That’s what people like most about here. You can’t do that just sitting at home.”
The idea for a store emerged out of necessity during the pandemic.
“COVID actually grew my business,” Shammo said.
He had lost his job just before the shutdown. He had been a general manager with AVI Foodsystems, which he described as a good, solid job in the hospitality industry.
“There were no jobs to be found, so I started buying and selling cards, more than I was already. I used to do it just to help me pay for playing Pokemon. It was an easy way to make money and not have to worry about my expenses.” Shammo said.
Shammo has been a competitive Pokemon player for 10 years. He’s hoping that a formal competitive scene will become part of his store.
Shammo’s jovial and welcoming attitude is reflected on the growing mural. He said that the friendliness of the store is part of the mural’s creation. Customers are creating it. Eventually, he hopes all the walls will be covered with images of the games that people are playing.
On a formal level he’s also been diving into support of the community atmosphere, as a supporter of the Downtown BG Live music and the recent Rally BG on Main.
He’s already collaborated with Aistear Brewing, which also has a couple large tables to play games.
The store is open every day, from noon-9 p.m., except on Sundays when it closes at 8 p.m.
The store is located at 124 W. Wooster St. and the website is www.blackswampgames.com. There is also a Discord discussion group.