  • Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Firefly Nights, a Friday festival in downtown Bowling Green, was back again this year after two years off due to the pandemic.

Roman Kiesel (top), 5, blows bubbles in the kids area Friday along Main Street during Firefly Nights in downtown Bowling Green. Brittany Ball, left, and Jennifer Baeslack, both with Glovation Circus entertain during the festival. Firefly Nights will return on the third Friday in July and August.

0
0
0
0
0