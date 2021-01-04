Parents and caregivers of children can now check out STEAM Kits from the Children’s Place of the Wood County District Public Library.
Ten kits focus on a different STEAM (Science/Technology/Engineering/Art/Math) topic and include a picture book to read aloud along with hands-on items to expand the learning at home.
The kits check out for one week and can be placed on hold from the library catalog at wcdpl.org or by calling the Children’s Place at 419-252-8253.
With caution and care the kits will go through an extensive quarantine process after they are returned before being available for another check out, according to a library news release.
Available kits are on display in the Children’s Place in their vinyl carrying cases. Each kit must only be used with adult supervision. Instructions and explanations are included.
Kits are designed for intentional at home interactive learning and do include small pieces. They can be picked up like other material from curbside services, but do need to be returned in person at the circulation desk. Kits can not be returned in the drop box as are all other materials.
The Children’s Place is encouraging STEAM engagement and conversations this winter as staff are recording Fun-Size Storytimes and STEAM demonstrations/experiments.