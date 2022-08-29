NASA Moon Rocket

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister. 

 AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.

