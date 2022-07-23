Bicycling in Bowling Green can be a harrowing experience, council was told at Monday’s meeting.
Kurt Panter told council that he had an incident while biking last week, when a vehicle passed him close to a stop sign and came within 3 feet of him.
“It caused a lot of problems, something that affected my safety,” he said. “I think the police officers involved were very good, but it was my impression that they didn’t know or didn’t acknowledge some of the rules of the road.”
Motor vehicles must give bicycle riders at least 3 feet of space, Panter said.
He suggested that some roadways in the city should have signage installed stating that drivers cannot pass bicycles on those roads, and that there be other signage to remind people about some of the rules regarding bikes.
Rick Busselle told council that he rides his bike most days to work, and that he’s “given up” on receiving any courtesy from drivers.
“What I found is, I just carry this,” he said, holding up a stick of wood approximately 18 inches long, which he said he puts on the side of his handlebars.
Busselle said he started this practice after a vehicle knocked him off of his bicycle on Poe Road.
“People don’t know what that is, and they stay away from it,” he said of drivers’ reactions to the stick.
Busselle also said that since the installation of sharrow markings on Fairview Avenue, he has been run off that road twice while biking. He said it’s typically caused by someone who decides to pass him, and provides him room while doing so, but they then move over due to an oncoming vehicle.
“I don’t think there’s much awareness,” Busselle said. “It’s like it’s the bicycle’s job to stay out of the way.”
He said that both a school bus and a semi truck have both driven close enough to him to hit his stick.
“There are people in this town who bike for transportation, maybe to work, or maybe to one of the breweries to get a beer, or downtown to a restaurant,” said Ann Beck. “But we’re here and we’re silent. We don’t say anything.
“This happens all the time,” she said, noting that bicyclists are yelled at by drivers.
“Where are we supposed to be?” Beck asked. “And, I think, with gas prices getting higher, this shouldn’t be an issue.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Saw resident Don DiBartolomeo named the 2022 Bicycle Spokesperson of the year. Steven Langendorfer of the Bicycle Safety Commission said that DiBartolomeo is “a noted figure in bicycling throughout Northwest Ohio,” particularly through his non-profit organization, the Right Direction. Langendorfer said that DiBartolomeo brings riders from his organization to perform for third graders from throughout the city’s schools. “You’ve never seen a group of third graders so excited as when Don and his riders go over ramps, do somersaults, 180s, 360s, all sort of twists and turns … and this is just one of the many things that Don does in this area.”
• Heard Mayor Mike Aspacher announce the members of the city’s Climate Action Committee. The group will assist the administration and council in their consideration of a local climate action plan. Members from the City of Bowling Green include Fawcett, Sustainability and Public Outreach Coordinator Amanda Gamby, Public Works Director Mick Murray, and Assistant Utilities Director Jim Odneil. Members representing a variety of city constituencies include Nick Hennessey, Kati Thompson, Marissa Bechstein, Tyler Williams, and Jim Evans.
“We look forward to begin the process,” said Aspacher. “I think we’re still finalizing the initial step, which is measuring the initial emissions study. But we hope to have more to report on that process and how this discussion might continue a little later this year.”
• Heard from Council President Mark Hollenbaugh that a date will be coming for a further meeting to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funding. However, “as it sits right now I can’t announce a date that will particularly take place because I’m trying to still get things coordinated.”
Robinette read a statement from Denise Niese of the Wood County Committee on Aging, which had submitted a funding request for $10,000 to help equip a woodworking shop which is planned in the basement at the Senior Center facility. Niese’s statement asked to withdraw that proposal from contention, saying currently it is unknown when the WCCOA would be able to start on the basement project.
• Introduced a resolution to amend the current Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in the downtown. The amended DORA, proposed by the Office of the Mayor and the Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District, would include an expanded footprint along South Main Street to include the parking lot located on the east side of East Clough Street, and an extension to the corner of Wooster and Prospect on the south and to the Community Commons on the north side. Further, the DORA’s operation would be expanded so that it could be in operation year-round, with the exception of the weekend of the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
• Introduced an ordinance for the cleaning of streets by special assessment. According to the legislative package document prepared for council, “this legislation is enacted annually to levy assessments upon all non-tax-exempt property in the city for street sweeping and snow removal… The current amount is $495,000. There was no increase last year. It is recommended to increase the amount to $505,000, which is slightly less than 2%. This recommendation is based on inflationary impact.”
• Introduced an ordinance to change the pay bands for two positions in the Parks and Recreation Department: the Fitness Specialist (bringing parity in the payment structure between it and the Sports Specialist position) and the Natural Resources Specialist (which will become Natural Resources Manager and have increasing duties).
• Introduced an ordinance to change the zoning for 220 Manville Ave. from M-1 Light Industrial to R-2 Single Family Residential. According to the legislative package document, “the property is currently legal nonconforming as a single-family dwelling. There was recently a fire there and the owner would like to construct a new single-family dwelling.” The matter was set out for a public hearing on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.