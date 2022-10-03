Trick or Treat night will be held on Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Bowling Green.
Citizens handing out treats should indicate participation by turning on porch lights.
Those driving during the evening of Oct. 31 are asked to drive slowly and with caution, being mindful of the large number of pedestrians that evening.