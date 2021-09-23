Terry L. Brown, 69, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September, 22, 2021.
Terry was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Walter and Merabelle (Pultz) Brown. He married Charlotte Alice Brown on February 24, 1979 and she survives him. Also surviving are his daughter Jennifer Brown of Fostoria; two sons: John Brown of Jerry City and Jay Brown of Rising Sun; bonus children: Melissa Gracia of Rising Sun and Jeffrey Sattler of Bowling Green; a brother Kit Brown; two sisters: Jewel McAfee and Evelyn “Pinky” Proffitt; 17 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Edith Marshall.
Terry worked for Dorsey Drugs for 19 years and was a member of the A.B.A.T.E.
Services for Terry will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., PO Box 648, Bowling Green, 419-352-2171. Memorial contributions may be given to A.B.A.T.E of Ohio P.O. Box 23701 Columbus, OH 43222. On-line condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.