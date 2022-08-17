A Pemberville man who posed as a contractor and took money from an elderly couple has pleaded guilty.
David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Salley pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft from person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump, a Bowling Green couple contacted a handyman services company in November 2021 for work on their Curtis Avenue home.
Salley told them he was a contractor and accepted $4,582 to start the project, Rump said.
He failed to appear and did not do any portion of the project, she said.
According to the May indictment, the couple told police they paid Salley for construction supplies with the understanding he would complete work on their front porch. Work was supposed to start Jan. 22 but Salley reportedly did not show, and no supplies were never delivered. The couple said they were unable to contact Salley using the phone number provided because he had changed his number by that time.
They were eventually able to make contact and agreed to meet on Feb. 22, at which time Salley told them if work was not completed by March 23, he would provide a full refund. On Feb. 25, Salley reportedly contacted the couple and told them he would not be doing the project. When March 23 arrived and there was no refund, the couple contacted the police.
Police learned Salley was no longer employed by the handyman services company and that he did not have the money to issue the refund.
The couple were 69 years old and 70 years old at the time of the offense, Rump said.
Salley must pay $4,582 in restitution to the couple.
Mack said he could face up to 12 months in prison.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 3.