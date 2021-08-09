Wood County is leading the state in collaboration between law enforcement and animal welfare departments.
Vicki Deisner, with the Animal Welfare Institute, explained to the Wood County Commissioners last week what her department hopes to accomplish statewide by using Wood County as an example
She said the goal is to introduce software so law enforcement can better track animal cruelty cases.
The Perrysburg Township Police Department wants to collaborate with the Wood County Humane Society to report animal abuse to the FBI through National Incident-Based Reporting System.
Such a collaboration could be a model in the state, Deisner said.
Perrysburg Township Police Det.-Sgt. Todd Curtis is committed to working with the software company used by the department to add animal incidents that NIBRS is requesting.
That department already is working with the county dog warden to report crimes.
“What we want to try to do is make sure we are communicating and working as partners with our humane society … and paying attention to animal abuse because it’s connected to domestic violence,” Curtis said.
“Animals are one of the tools of manipulate and control through domestic violence, yet they often go unreported or unnoticed or not viewed as a priority,” he said.
The program will let his department be better equipped to handle family violence when it is notified of animal abuse, he said.
Already, the county dog warden reports abuse cases to the township as well as Northwood police, but that is not happening statewide, Curtis said.
The hope is to introduce this program around the state, he said.
“It allows all to be aware of what’s going on in our communities. The end goal is to better serve our citizens and those that can’t speak for themselves,” he said.
“The humane community wasn’t talking to the human community,” Deisner said.
In 2014, the FBI approved a recommendation to collect state reports of animal abuse and neglect, Deisner said, with the intent of tracking domestic violence incidents as well as animal cruelty.
“Animal cruelty is often the warning sign and the first link in the chain of family violence,” Deisner said. “Animal abuse is the tip of the iceberg, the red flag for domestic violence.”
When children are exposed to violence in the family, they either become victims or pick up those characteristics, she said.
The Animal Welfare Institute is advocating statewide legislation that will protect families and their pets in violent situations, Deisner said. While several laws have been passed to help families and their pets in domestic violence cases, those legal tools are only useful if animal cruelty is reported.
House Bill 33 was passed in April and requires social workers, counselors and veterinarians to report animal cruelty while requiring law enforcement, dog wardens and animal control officers to report child maltreatment and elder abuse.
Social workers visiting a home can see how a family interacts with their pets or the condition of any pets, Deisner said.
“The importance of reporting animal cruelty in a dysfunctional family is that such reporting will not only save an animal, it will often save members of the family,” she said.
The FBI’s definition of animal cruelty is intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly taking an action that mistreats of kills any animal without just cause, such as torturing, tormenting, mutilation, maiming, poisoning or abandonment.
Deisner shared horror stories of a man who abused those in the home before gutting a dog and putting the entrails on the young owner’s bed and hung the dog in the front yard to teach the child a lesson.
He was a perpetual abuser for the family and later kidnapped his wife in Wood County and nearly strangled her to death, she said.
“Wood County can be a model in helping the FBI. (This) actually pinpoints the issues why these (reports) are important,” Deisner said.
Kyle Silvers, a Toledo attorney who also sits on the Humane Ohio board of directors, has served as a special prosecutor for the Wood County Humane Society for 15 years
Silvers said that she once prosecuted a case of a teenager who went from using a Taser of puppy genitals to toddlers.
“Every serial killer in history began with animals then moved on to people,” she said.
Deisner said just recently in Highland Heights, a man got mad at his girlfriend and took her puppy, drenched it in water then put it in the freezer to die. He was caught because there was a video recorder in the home.
“This whole act was an act of control,” she said.
“It just goes to show this is an opportunity. We can stop these activities if we can find ways to act together,” Deisner said.
Commissioner Doris Herringshaw asked what part the board plays in this endeavor.
Deisner said she hopes that the county will inform departments of this opportunity, and said she thought it would be exciting for Wood County to be the first in Ohio to share this collaboration.
Silvers said the humane society has always spoken highly of the commissioners and would not do anything without their support.
Andrew Snyder, chief dog warden for the county, said if the humane society starts using the same reporting system as the sheriff’s office, it will provide a better way to track cases.