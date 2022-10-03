Danny Trejo

Actor and author Danny Trejo speaks Saturday night during the Wood County District Public Library Foundation Series at the Performing Arts Center at Bowling Green High School.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

A former prison inmate turned Hollywood actor and businessman believes that everything good that happened in his life came from being good to others.

Danny Trejo spoke Saturday as part of the Wood County District Public Library Foundation Series and talked about his childhood, time in prison and how he became an actor, author and restaurateur.

