Railroad-Contract Talks

An Amtrak passenger train and a freight train head northbound towards downtown Chicago Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Business and government officials are preparing for a potential nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Car buyers might not get the vehicle they want on time, commuter rail lines could see service disrupted, and shipments from everything from oil to livestock feed could be snarled.

Those are just a few of the wide-ranging impacts a walkout by U.S. rail workers would have on the country's industries and economy. A strike could happen if the railroads and unions can't settle their differences before an early Friday walkout deadline.

