Long-time Judge Alan Mayberry is packing away his robe and stepping down from the bench.
Mayberry, who has served as a Wood County Common Pleas judge since 2002, will retire at the end of the year. His last day was Dec. 18.
“I am very much looking forward to retirement,” he said.
He started his law career in 1980 after being hired into the prosecutor’s office by John Cheetwood. He replaced Cheetwood as prosecuting attorney in 1989.
“I enjoyed it. I enjoyed putting the pieces of the puzzle together and presenting it in an understandable way for jurors,” Mayberry said.
He said he used visual and auditory presentations to secure facts in the jurors’ minds – a skill he learned while in college.
Mayberry is a 1972 Bowling Green High School graduate and attended Bowling Green State University to become a teacher.
He got his degree before enrolling in the College of Law at the University of Toledo. He developed an interest in law from Brian Tucker while at BGHS.
Tucker had a mock trial and picked Mayberry to be one of the attorneys. He had been a student teacher in Tucker’s classroom while at BGSU.
He tried cases in Bowling Green Municipal Court during his third year of law school, the got hired into the prosecutor’s office.
While he was the prosecutor, police would call him if they needed a search warrant or legal advice or to just come to the scene.
“Unfortunately, at this time of year there are a lot of homicides that have occurred,” he said. “I saw many homicides with Christmas trees in the background and you can’t put them out of your mind but you can’t let them control your life either.”
After one such scene in West Millgrove, where a man brutally murdered his wife and baby, Mayberry went home, where his son said, “Dad, you’re hugging us too hard.”
From 1980-2003, he prosecuted 23 murder cases, from Richard Fox and Dennis Salerno to Richard Geringer, and co-defendants Brian Keith Thompson and Roy Garcia and Arthur Oviedo.
He said if you believe in a God, He was responsible for the body of Fox’s victim to be found. A couple boys were riding their bikes on Pargillis Road when one fell off and rolled into a ditch and found the body of Leslie Keckler.
“It was a one in a million thing and we found her.”
For the Garcia case, Mayberry recalled an unlawful flight warrant was issued. By the time Garcia was found in Texas six years later, many of the witnesses standing near Brathaus had graduated. Enough students were brought back to get a conviction.
And then there was the case of Orville Wheeler Jr., who was convicted of aggravated arson and seven counts of involuntary manslaughter after he set fire to a Perrysburg Heights home. According to Mayberry, his girlfriend was behind the crime because she didn’t like the Christmas gifts she had received from her family, who lived in the home.
“If there were smart people, we would be out of work,” he said.
“I remember parts of each one,” Mayberry said about the many cases he dealt with while in the prosecutor’s office. “I certainly remember each one, especially if I’d gone to the scene.”
After four terms as prosecutor, when Judge Chuck Kurfess retired in 2002, it seemed like the right time to run for that seat, Mayberry said.
He was sworn in by former county prosecutor Betty Montgomery, who was starting her term as state auditor.
A judge’s schedule is more flexible than that of a prosecutor, he said.
“It seemed the right time with a different challenge.”
He had two opportunities to move into Courtroom 1, which is now used by Judge Matt Reger. Once when Judge Robert Pollex and then Judge Reeve Kelsey retired.
After moving across the hallway from the prosecutor’s office to his courtroom on the fourth floor of the annex, he didn’t want to put his staff through it again.
His court reporters “threatened to quit if I moved over there. I didn’t want to lose them.”
In his 18 years as judge, he has presided over only one murder case, that of a Perrysburg teen who fatally stabbed another teen. Mayberry sentenced Tyler Miller to life in prison and called him a “cold-blooded, remorseless murderer.”
Cases are randomly assigned to the three common pleas judges by computer.
All the cases that involved children as victims impacted him the most, Mayberry said, citing the recent conviction of Gregory Kamer, who was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 5 -ear-old.
“It’s heartbreaking for kids not to be kids,” Mayberry said.
Mayberry started the Youth Olympics as a prosecutor in 1999, as well as a calendar art project and the gang task force. He also instituted a community service program where he permitted those on community control to go to a library and read to their children.
“It seeks to strengthen the parent child bond, so the next time they are tempted to break the law, perhaps they will choose their child instead of the crime,” he said.
He spent a number of years teaching federal prosecutors at the National Advocacy Center in Columbia, South Carolina.
“It coupled that interest in teaching I had with being a lawyer and a prosecutor.”
Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson said Mayberry hired him.
“He has been a mentor to me, both as prosecutor and from the bench,” he said.
John Helm, who spent years as a criminal investigator for the prosecuting attorney’s office, said it takes compassion, sound judgment and commitment to navigate a world of suffering, grief and violence.
“The people of Wood County have had that with Alan R. Mayberry,” he said. “Year after year, whether in the role of prosecutor or judge, unfailing dedication has been there.”
Mayberry’s advice to Joel Kuhlman, who will replace him next month, was to rely on the staff as their experience is invaluable.
“It’s been a wonderful career. I’m so thankful that the voters placed faith in me.”
He has been nine for nine on elections, he said, starting in 1983 when he was elected to city council. His third six-year term as judge expires at the end of this year.
He and wife Lisa, who retired from teaching at Bowling Green schools after 33 years, are moving south. They celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary last weekend. They have three sons.
Incidentally, he was sworn in as judge on their wedding anniversary.
“We’re anxious to start our retired life together.”
They will make their new home in an undisclosed location in Southwest Florida.
“I don’t want to be too specific. Lots of people on that table don’t care for me. I’m not their favorite person.”