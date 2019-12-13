Fritch
Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 9:38 pm
Fritch promoted to manager at Rudolph Libbe
Troy Fritch, of Swanton, has been promoted to preconstruction services manager at Rudolph Libbe Inc., a Rudolph Libbe Group company. Fritch joined Rudolph Libbe Inc. in 2011 as a preconstruction coordinator and holds a bachelor’s degree in technology with a major in construction management from Bowling Green State University.
Posted in
News,
Business
on
Friday, December 13, 2019 9:38 pm.
| Tags:
Fritch, Texas,
Libbe Group Company,
Rudolph Libbe Inc.,
Rudolph Libbe Group,
Bowling Green State University,
Preconstruction Services Manager,
Manager,
Construction Management,
Preconstruction Coordinator,
Fritch,
Swanton,
Troy Fritch