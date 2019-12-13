Fritch promoted to manager at Rudolph Libbe - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Fritch promoted to manager at Rudolph Libbe

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 9:38 pm

Troy Fritch, of Swanton, has been promoted to preconstruction services manager at Rudolph Libbe Inc., a Rudolph Libbe Group company. Fritch joined Rudolph Libbe Inc. in 2011 as a preconstruction coordinator and holds a bachelor’s degree in technology with a major in construction management from Bowling Green State University.

