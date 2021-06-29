Ken Frisch turned an interest he had in college into a lifelong hobby.
While attending Ohio University in Athens, Frisch toured the Midget Motors factory. He said the apartment building he lived in while at OU was the original Midget Motors factory.
Midget Motors was a car company that started in 1946 and ended operations in 1970. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the company.
Midget Motors was started in Athens by Claud Dry and Dale Orcutt. They met as air pilots in World War II.
Together, they created small and affordable cars called King Midgets. They were a mail order business that shipped out kits or already assembled cars.
The company created models that were for one or two passengers. The cars would reach top speeds of 40-45 mph.
While in business, Midget Motors was the sixth largest automobile manufacturer in the U.S. Frisch said the company only made five cars a week. The company was ahead of their time, he said.
“They weren’t going to compete with the Detroits or the Jeeps. They were very adaptive,” he said.
Frisch met one of the original founder’s daughter and her husband in Athens. In 1992, Frisch was asked by them to help coordinate an event for owners of a King Midget in Athens.
The event became known as the second King Midget Jamboree. During the jamboree, the International King Midget Car Club was born.
The International King Midget Car Club offers a place for Midget Motors fans to talk about their cars and where they can find parts or a model.
Frisch has been involved with the club since then. He owns books and publications on Midget Motors. They range from the original manual that each car came with to newsletters that share people’s stories about their King Midget. He enjoys hearing the stories behind the cars.
Frisch said he got his first King Midget before the jamboree in 1992. He said the founder’s daughter and her husband told him if he was to help with the event, he should own a King Midget.
The husband knew where one was being sold and went with Frisch to see it. The car was the company’s second model, the KM Model II, and could seat two people.
Frisch said the car had handicapped controls installed by the factory. He also said the previous owner painted the car purple to match the Logan High School’s colors.
“A gentleman was interested in the high school football program, but he had a disability. He would drive the car to the game and they let him park it near the end zone or on the sideline to watch the game,” he said.
Along with the first car, Frisch owns another Model II and restored a King Midget Junior. The Junior is a smaller car made for children.
Each year, the club holds an annual jamboree. This year, the 30th King Midget Jamboree will be in Bowling Green Aug. 12-14.
Frisch was in charge of getting the jamboree to Bowling Green. He said he wanted to have the event for the community.
Frisch is always doing work for the community.
He first started doing community work when he was a high school teacher in Tipp City. After school was out, the high school would host classes and events for the community.
With a background in theater and some help, Frisch started a community theater.
Since then, he has worked with nonprofits and has been on multiple boards. He worked with Hospice of Northwest Ohio for about 10 years and worked at the Toledo Community Foundation. Frisch was also the foundation head at BGSU.
He also volunteered for his kids’ school’s PTO and volunteered at 4-H in Wood County.
“What makes a good community is the people that are in it. If everybody does a little something, then you have a strong community,” he said.
Frisch is currently on the Wood County District Public Library Board of Trustees.
Frisch said the jamboree is a social event for King Midget owners to meet and talk about their cars.
Members will share where they got parts and will show off what modifications they made to their cars. While there are members who think people should not make changes to the original King Midget, Frisch said that thinking goes against the founders’ vision.
“That was the beauty. As you look at the history, people said, ‘You should be a purest. You shouldn’t change anything on the car.’ Dale and Claude, the founders of the company, were always looking at ways to adapt,” he said.
Frisch said he is excited to show off what Northwest Ohio has to offer. He hopes that the jamboree will help out local Bowling Green businesses.