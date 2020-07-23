It’s the same great food, but with fresh new faces at the Call of the Canyon Cafe and Catering at 109 N. Main St. in downtown.
Three lifetime friends, Ardy Gonyer, Pat Riggs, and Tim Emmerich, have formed a partnership — PARTI Enterprises LLC — and will take over ownership of the Cafe on Aug. 1.
They plan to continue to provide the southwestern fare Call of the Canyon is known for, but customers will see a few changes to the menu as well.
For one, the Cafe will be serving breakfast starting at 7 a.m., Monday through Saturday.
Riggs, as chef, is the man behind the menu. He said their early morning menu will offer standards like bacon and eggs with hash browns as well as southwestern-themed food like breakfast burritos and tacos.
A full menu will be found on social media. Their hours will be Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Riggs also wants to grow the catering side of the business, able to serve weddings, class reunions, office meetings and parties.
He said they are already experienced at feeding large groups, most recently providing 550 to 600 individual meals per day to two shifts of workers at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Luckey.
Riggs has worked in the restaurant industry for the past eight years, with the last two at Call of the Canyon. That means he has all the recipes for the sandwiches, salads, burritos, tacos — and especially their famous pies.
Gonyer will be manning the front counter. He previously worked in university administration, but has found a new passion in the restaurant business. He looks forward to greeting everyone who walks in the store. As a Bowling Green native, he knows there will be many familiar faces. As BGSU goes into session, an entirely new audience will be able to discover their menu.
He said their new breakfast menu will make it convenient for people to grab a quick bite on the way to work. Their downtown location near the Four Corners will mean there will be a plenty of foot traffic, people looking for good food at any time of the day.
Emmerich, who works at Marathon Petroleum in Findlay, will help with the administration of the business.
“I’m the brains of the operation,” he said with a laugh.
The three men, all 34 years old, are natives of Bowling Green and have been friends for years, having all graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2004. Gonyer and Emmerich are also alums of Bowling Green State University.
They plan to return Call of the Canyon to the level of popularity the Cafe had in the community 10 years ago.
The cafe had gone through a brief change of hands a couple of years ago, with ownership eventually returning to long-time owners George and Amy Strata. But the Stratas were ready to retire.
“Quite honestly,” Riggs said, “if we hadn’t jumped on this chance to buy the place from the Stratas, Call of the Canyon Cafe and Catering may have closed for good.”
He felt the place would have been deeply missed after being a downtown fixture for over 25 years.
The men also plan for the restaurant to continue to be a family affair — with a side of humor.
For example, Gonyer said his wife Megan is helping with the website and marketing.
Riggs, not to be left out, said his girlfriend has a son who would make a great dishwasher.
In all seriousness, the trio say they are ready to focus on outreach into the community.
“We understand how important it is to be an active part of downtown Bowling Green,” Emmerich said.