During the course of the investigation, the Bowling Green Police Division has determined that the shooting victim that sought treatment Friday was not shot within the city limits of Bowling Green.
The victim, a 24-year-old man from Imlay, Michigan, provided limited information to detectives about the shooting, according to a statement made by the division.
Bowling Green police detectives are communicating with other agencies regarding the incident.
On Friday at 11:06 a.m., the police division received a report of a man who went to Wood County Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Hospital restrictions delayed the investigation of a shooting.