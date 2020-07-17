A Fremont man accused of shooting another man in Bowling Green has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
James Jermaine Starks Jackson, 23, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger Friday.
His co-defendant, Michael Moore, also appeared in court Friday and was sentenced to four years for his part in the incident.
Jackson had been indicted in February for attempt to commit an offense (murder), a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Both charges also included a three-year firearms specification for having a gun and a five-year firearms specification for the drive-by shooting.
The third charge was having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Jackson entered a plea agreement in May that dismissed the first charge as were several of the firearms specifications.
On Friday, defense attorney Sara Roller said her client did have a juvenile record and one felony offense, which was aggravated rioting in Sandusky County. Jackson has had a rough childhood, with behavioral and learning problems, and has refused medication.
She said he would benefit from mental health and substance abuse treatment.
“He knows he is going to be sentenced to a prison term today … he takes responsibility for what he did,” she said. “He knows he would not want to be in the victim’s shoes had things been reversed.”
“It’s bad enough a person has a reputation with their local police department. It’s worse when the reputation with the local police department is so specific that the department can say that you got the reputation of shooting into a crowd,” said Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
When Fremont police learned of the charges facing Jackson, their response was “shooting into a crowd is consistent with his reputation,” he said.
Dobson said Jackson didn’t admit to the offense right away.
According to reports, in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, Jackson was riding in a Chevy Malibu with several people while in possession of a .22 caliber handgun.
A 2:15 a.m. while northbound on North Main Street near Clay Street, the vehicle stopped near a large gathering of people on the sidewalk.
Jackson exited the vehicle, had a verbal confrontation with the group, returned to the vehicle, retrieved the gun and fired approximately four rounds toward the group.
There was no indication that anyone was antagonizing them.
“He let off four shots … shooting down Main Street,” Dobson said.
The victim had three surgeries in 24 hours after being shot in the stomach.
“He had that weapon when he came to Wood County, when he came to Bowling Green,” Dobson said. “Considering his history, considering what happened … the offense justifies the maximum time.”
Jackson apologized and said he takes full responsibility for his actions.
“I just hope you … give me another chance,” Jackson said.
Dobson said Jackson’s conduct after the shooting showed no indication he was sorry and took responsibility for his actions.
Such remorse “falls hollow,” Dobson said.
He said Jackson threatened witnesses to the event, people he called “snitches.”
“He has pleaded guilty because he realizes that his attempts to get people to not testify against him have not worked. So he’s taking the best deal that he can,” Dobson said.
Jackson was sentenced to 15 years plus a possible additional four years under the Reagan Tokes Act. The sentence includes a mandatory five years for a gun specification, eight years for the felonious assault charge, and another two years for having a firearm under a disability, all to be served consecutively.
There is a presumption he will be released after 15 years, Reger said. The 15 years is the minimal term, and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections will determine whether to add the four years.
“Shooting into a crowd. Talk about dangerous,” Reger said. “I don’t know if there is anything more dangerous than taking a firearm, shooting it into a crowd and hitting someone.
“The harm is so great that no single prison term … adequately reflects the seriousness of your conduct,” Reger said. “You struck somebody when shooting into a crowd.”
Jackson may choose to appeal, Roller said.