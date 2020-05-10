A Fremont man accused a shooting a man in Bowling Green could spend up to 20 years in prison.
James Jermaine Starks Jackson, 23, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger Friday, where he changed his plea to guilty.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker said a plea agreement had been reached.
Jackson had been indicted in February for attempt to commit an offense (murder), a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Both charges also included a three-year firearms specification and a five-year firearms specification.
The third charge was having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, which also had a three-year firearms specification.
The agreement was to dismiss the first charge and the three-year firearm specification on the second charge.
The second-degree felony charge carries a maximum of eight years, Romaker explained.
Under the Reagan Tokes Act, judges are required to sentence offenders responsible for class one and two felonies to a range of years in prison consisting of a minimum term and a maximum term. If the offender is being sentenced, the maximum term becomes the minimum term plus 50%, or in this case eight plus four.
That would take Jackson’s possible prison time to 12 years on the class two felony offense.
Under the act, offenders are presumed to be released at the end of the minimum term, in this case eight years. To extend the prison term four years, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections must hold an administrative hearing and determine whether the inmate engaged in improper conduct and is a continued threat to society.
The five-year gun specification must be served first, Romaker said, adding the third charge carries a maximum of three years.
If the full maximum sentences of eight years is imposed, if ODRC agrees to the additional four years, the judge adds the maximum three years to the third offense and the sentences are consecutive, it would be five plus 12 plus three, Romaker explained.
“All those things have to happen to get to the 20 but we have to give him notice of the possibility of the maximum penalty,” he said.
He said the state had no sentencing recommendations.
Sentencing is set for July 17.
There is no mandatory prison term for a second-degree felony, but it is presumed, Reger said.
He may also include a fine of up to $15,000.
“There is no mandatory fine. There is no mandatory prison term on the felony is the second degree, but a prison term is presumed,” Reger said.
For the third-degree felony, a maximum fine of $10,000 fine may be imposed as well as up to three years in prison.
“A prison term is neither presumed or not presumed,” Reger said.
He also explained the fire-year firearms specification must be served first and the rest may be served consecutively.
“I went over this with Mr. Jackson on Tuesday,” said public defender Sarah Roller.
“It is important to me to make sure when that when you entered into this plea, you knew exactly what is possible,” Reger said. “Are you still wanting to enter your pleas of guilty to counts two and three?”
“Yes,” Jackson responded.
If the case had gone to trial, Romaker said he would have called witnesses plus member of the Bowling Green Police Division and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.
They would have testified that in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, Jackson was riding in a Chevy Malibu with several people while in possession of a .22 caliber handgun.
A 2:15 a.m. while northbound on North Main Street near Clay Street, the vehicle stopped near a large gathering of people on the sidewalk.
Jackson exited the vehicle, had a verbal confrontation with the group, returned to the vehicle, retrieved the gun and fired approximately four rounds toward the group.
He struck a man in the stomach, who has had several emergency surgeries to repair the damage, Romaker said.
Co-defendant Michael Shauntea Moore, 19, also of Fremont, then reportedly drove the car to an apartment in Bowling Green. Jackson was later arrested in Cleveland.
There was nothing about the incident that would have merited self-defense, Romaker said.
He added that in June 2019, Jackson had pleaded guilty of aggravated rioting, a fourth-degree felony. A charge of felonious assault with a firearm specification was dismissed.
“Are these the facts you’re entering the plea of guilty to?” Reger asked.
“Yes,” Jackson responded.
A pretrial hearing for Moore is set May 29. He was indicted for attempt to commit an offense (murder), a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Both charges include a three-year firearms specification and a five-year firearms specification.
He also remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.