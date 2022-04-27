PERRYSBURG — Visitors to Rotary, Rivercrest, Woodlands and Municipal parks now have access to free Wi-Fi. Installation began last fall at Woodlands Park and wrapped up this month at Municipal Park.
The city saw a need for Wi-Fi at the parks, especially at the baseball fields where scorekeeping was being done online, as well as families who wanted to use their devices for things such as livestreaming games to others at home, according to a news release
In an agreement with the city, local internet service provider, Amplex Internet, installed the Wi-Fi service at each of the parks for free.
“We are excited to be the provider of Wi-Fi service to these beautiful Perrysburg parks,” said Ryan Hill, Amplex operations manager. “Families can now share photos, post updates and connect to a reliable service while enjoying all the activities these locations offer.”
Signs are located at each of the parks indicating that free Wi-Fi is available.