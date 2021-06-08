The Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition has different support groups available for those who may have lost a loved one to suicide or are struggling with mental health concerns or suicidal ideation.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group is for individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide and is held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Unison Health in Perrysburg. Call 419-352-4624 to learn more.
S.I.R.S. Group (Suicidal Ideation Recognizing Self) is a clinician-led group for individuals who have attempted suicide in the past and is held every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Unison Health in Bowling Green. Call 419-352-4624 to learn more.
NAMI Connection recovery support group is available for adults living with mental illness and is held every Wednesday at noon on Zoom. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org for more information.
The coalition is a community of citizens from diverse backgrounds who are united in their resolve to save lives. The coalition is committed to increasing public understanding of depression, mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse as treatable health conditions.
Visit www.woodcountysuicideprevention.org/support-groups/ for more details on these and other support groups in the Wood County community.