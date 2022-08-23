Due to insufficient staff available this Saturday the Bowling Green City Pool will be closed.
To accommodate those seeking to cool off, the Splash Pad will be open for free from 1-7 p.m.
As the summer season concludes, those planning a visit to Bowling Green City Pool may call ahead to confirm hours of operation that day at 419-373-1778.