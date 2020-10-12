Not in Our Town Bowling Green tackled the topic of Free Speech vs. Hate Speech at a Sept. 28 session in the Community Conversation Series.
Panelists discussed the importance and limitations of First Amendment rights, defined various aspects of the freedom of speech and responded to questions from the audience. The nearly two-hour live online event had more than 40 viewers.
“Our country is in real trouble,” said Patrice O’Neill, executive producer of the NIOT organization promotional movie. “No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, I think all of us are worried about the challenges to come, about the white supremacist organizing that is happening online. We can’t treat this time as a routine moment.”
On the panel were Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger and Bowling Green State University Vice Provost for Governance and Faculty Relations Patrick Pauken, who is also a lawyer.
“When we talk about specific speech that we don’t like, there’s a lot of speech that we don’t like,” Reger said. “Rooting that out and saying that this is bad speech and so therefore should be against the law goes against the long held tradition of being content neutral that is implicit with the law.”
“Legally, there is not much difference between free speech and hate speech these days,” Pauken said.
The definition was not reassuring to all the presenters.
“I don’t have faith in the courts that way,” said Christina Lunceford, Ph.D., professor and director of the master’s program in college counseling and student development at Azusa Pacific University.
Lunceford recently left BGSU, but was familiar with cases, both from personal experience and some familiar to her from the years she spent teaching and working as part of the BGSU administration on various race related issues.
“I do think that we can get better at strategizing ways to not only ignore or counter that speech, but to better protect those who are affected by the speech. I don’t think we do that well either. Often times our response doesn’t help the marginalized people,” Lunceford said.
Reger also suggested that activists need not limit themselves to working on U.S. Supreme Court cases and also look at battles in the 50 state court systems.
“In a marketplace of ideas … truth wins out,” Reger said.
He has also worked in many countries where speech and even political speech and endorsements have been restricted.
“We have a very free and open society in regard to that and unfortunately when you have a free and open society you are going to have words that are offensive and hurtful, but at the same time, there are courts and things can be advocated for,” Reger said.
As an example of changing times, Reger brought up the U.S. Supreme Court case of Berea College, which was being prosecuted by the State of Kentucky, because the school had integrated. Justice John Marshall Harlen was the dissenter in Plessy v. Ferguson.
“His grandson was on the Supreme Court years later and upheld that same dissenting and continued the ideas that later became Brown v. Board of Education,” Reger said.
That case determined that segregation of schools was unconstitutional.
“I know it takes time. I know how long the courts take, but that is the system that we’ve had and we’ve seen the change that comes through the years, that comes with the court system,” Reger said.
One of the questions posed by viewers was about freedom of speech, if a sixth conservative judge is added to the Supreme Court.
Reger said that free speech cases tend to be supported unanimously by Supreme Court justices.
The chat room was used to provide additional information to viewers, as well as asking questions of the panelists.
A recording of the event is available through NIOT, along with the extra information provided in the chat rooms.