Glass City Federal Credit Union and Allshred Services will offer area residents the opportunity to have their confidential recyclable paper items shredded and recycled during a Shred Day.
Materials will be collected on July 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Glass City Federal Credit Union, 1275 N. Main St.
Glass City Federal is hosting this community service event to decrease the chances of identity theft through the proper disposal of confidential documents.
Allshred Services will provide an on-site shred truck to securely shred documents.
This event is free and open to the public.
There is a limit of up to 5 bags or boxes of paper items only per person. No electronics or computer equipment will be accepted.