Enjoy free family fun at the Wood County Museum on May 22 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for a Demonstration Day featuring costumed interpreters portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.
Experience military, political growth, settlers, natives and home life activities. See William Henry Harrison, a Civil War field surgeon. Hear about General George Custer, Andrews Raiders, and much more.
Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance while on the grounds.
The museum will be open normal hours for from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. Masks are required inside the museum buildings at all times.
The museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.
All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road.