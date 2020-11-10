With coronavirus cases on the rise, Bowling Green State University is rolling out free, on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing.
The testing, which is for all students, faculty and staff, has results within 15 minutes. The tests will be available by appointment only stating this week, with additional dates and times announced leading up to Thanksgiving.
The next screening test date is Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in Memorial Hall.
The mid-nasal swab test will provide results within 15 minutes. If a test is positive, BGSU will arrange for a second, confirmatory PCR test that will also be free.
There were 78 total cases, including 74 students, one faculty and three staff for the Nov. 4-10 reporting period, according to to the chief health officer in a Tuesday update. The report said 83% of the cases for the period live off campus.
“We are seeing increases in cases in our county, Ohio and the nation,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer. “Through our collective actions, we can turn the tide – it has been done before, and we can do it again. Wear a face covering, keep 6 feet of physical distance, practice good hand-washing hygiene and limit close interactions.”
There were 37 total positive coronavirus cases reported last week, including 33 students, one faculty and three staff.
There are 51 active cases. That includes 49 students, zero faculty and two staff.
The cumulative number is 644, which includes 623 students, four faculty and 17 staff, from Aug. 20-Nov. 10.
There is one student currently isolated in university housing, with 99% beds available, as of Nov. 10.
There are currently 14 students quarantined in residence halls, as of Nov. 10.
The university conducted 124 surveillance tests from Nov. 2-6. There were zero positives cases, or a 0.0% positivity rate. This is randomized surveillance testing of asymptomatic undergraduate and graduate students.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Nov. 2-6 numbered 639, with four positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.6%.
There have been 4,501 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Nov. 6, with 33 positives and a 0.7% positivity rate.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.
BGSU is also hosting flu clinics at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.