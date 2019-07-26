Free day at the BG pool on Monday - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Free day at the BG pool on Monday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 4:02 pm

Free day at the BG pool on Monday

Come out to the Bowling Green City Pool and Water Park and enjoy a community appreciation day on Monday.

Enjoy the lazy river, zero depth kids pool, lap pool, high dive/low dive, water slide, and spray ground.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Friday, July 26, 2019 4:02 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]