Free day at the BG pool on Monday

Come out to the Bowling Green City Pool and Water Park and enjoy a community appreciation day on Monday.
Enjoy the lazy river, zero depth kids pool, lap pool, high dive/low dive, water slide, and spray ground.
Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 4:02 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, July 26, 2019 4:02 pm.
