PERRYSBURG — Coronavirus rapid at-home test kits are now available to the public upon request at Way Public Library.
The Ohio Department of Health is providing rapid at-home tests at no cost to patrons or the library. The free kits may be picked up at the circulation desk or via contactless curbside delivery.
The Abbott BinaxNOW test provides results in minutes and detects the virus in the early part of the disease when people are most infectious. It is used with an online service, provided by eMed, which helps guide people through the testing process.
All of the following are required in order to perform the test:
-Windows or Mac/Apple laptop with a webcam (or a desktop computer with an adjustable/moveable webcam), microphone, and speaker
-an Apple phone/tablet or an Android phone/tablet
-an email address and
-an internet connection
A video demonstration of the test-taking procedure is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6YwVNNaQGs
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should not come into the library, but should schedule a curbside pickup by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
The test is designed to be taken at home and is not intended to be administered at or by the library.
For more information, including library hours, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.