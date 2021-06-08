This is no fish story.
Hundreds of fish at Adam Phillips Pond, located near the Wood County Jail have died due to “freakish” winter weather.
Pond turnover — which is literally the pond matter turning over and depriving fish of oxygen — is to blame, said Wood County Park District Director Neil Munger.
“It’s exactly what it says it is, it all turns over and all the stuff at the bottom that has no oxygen comes up to the top and the fish have no oxygen to survive,” Munger said.
He and Jeff Baney, assistant park director, talked to the park board about the fish kill, the cause and possible solutions at Tuesday’s meeting, held at Arrowwood Archery Range outside of Bowling Green.
The fish were most likely killed around late April. After a winter of relatively mild temperatures, 4 inches of snow fell April 21.
“We had some freakish weather,” Baney said, which changed the chemistry and the temperatures of the pond.
“When this happened, it happened rapidly. … Most fish can’t handle it,” he said, especially sunfish.
It was soon after that, that the park district started getting phone calls about hundreds of dead fish.
They called in Don Schooner of Inspired by Nature and Schooner Farms in Weston to investigate. He concluded the cause of the dead fish was pond turnover, Baney said.
Baney said that fish live in the top half of the pond that has a temperature above 39.4 degrees.
“When that water gets 39 degrees all the way around, the fish die because they have no oxygen,” he said.
The pond is currently closed while the water is tested, Munger said.
To be sure the kill wasn’t caused by chemicals, poison or water quality, a sample was sent to the Dayton company, Lake Doctors, which is also submitting a proposal on solutions.
The Adam Phillips Pond is owned by the Wood County Commissioners and managed by the park district, he said. There is an agreement with the commissioners that any improvement costs will be shared.
They hope to re-stock fish, including grass carp that eat vegetation.
“It’s one thing that will help,” Baney said.
Munger said there are grass carp in the pond at W.W. Knight Preserve in Perrysburg. They grow up fast, he said, and the bigger they get, the less they eat.
Munger said this has never happened in other park district ponds.
“This is the deepest pond we have, the Knight Preserve pond isn’t that deep,” he said.
The Adams Phillips Pond is 8-acres wide and 18-feet deep.
A new pond going in at Reuthinger Preserve in Northwood will be deep, but it will also be aerated, which should prevent pond turnover, Munger said.