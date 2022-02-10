Another man accused of rioting downtown has pleaded guilty.
Quentin Banks Jr., BG, 19, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He is the fourth of six men, accused of accosting two men last summer, who has pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated riot.
Banks on Monday pleaded guilty to the aggravated riot charge and two amended charges of aggravated assault. All are fourth-degree felonies.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended a sentence of community control.
Mack said she could impose a sentence of 18 months for each charge.
Sentencing was set for April 4.
Blackburn said that Banks and his co-defendants engaged in several fights downtown on July 11.
She said video evidence shows the group engaged in a fight that knocked one victim unconscious.
The victim in the second assault went to help the first victim, and the group engaged in a fight with him, causing serious physical harm, including several chipped teeth.
According to Ohio Revised Code, aggravated riot occurs when four or more others participate in disorderly conduct with the purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.
Co-defendant Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, has pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced March 7.
Paul Somerville, 20, Bowling Green, has pleaded guilty to the riot charge and two amended charges of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced Feb. 28.
Diego R. Shumate, 20, Sandusky, has pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced Monday.
Isiah C. Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, has pleaded not guilty to two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot. His final pretrial is set for Monday.
A nationwide warrant for Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green, the sixth co-defendant, has been issued. He was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot.