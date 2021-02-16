Four vehicles were towed and nine were ticketed after Bowling Green declared a snow emergency Monday.
There was a lot more compliance with the order during this storm than last time, said police Chief Tony Hetrick.
Twenty-seven vehicles were towed after parking in snow emergency streets over the last weekend in January.
The city declared the snow emergency at noon Monday and gave residents three hours instead of the usual two hours to move their vehicles off snow streets.
Police were lenient and didn’t start ticketing until after 3 p.m., Hetrick said.
Bowling Green snow streets:
NORTH-SOUTH STREETS
Buttonwood Avenue - West Wooster Street to Sand Ridge Road
Church Street - Sand Ridge Road to Clay Street
Enterprise Street - Poe Road to Palmer Avenue
Grove Street - Poe Road to Sand Ridge Road
Lafayette Boulevard - Entire Length
Larchwood Drive - Entire Length
Maple Street - Conneaut Avenue to Sand Ridge Road
Martindale Road - Wooster Street to Melrose Street
Mercer Road - Scott Hamilton to South Terminus
Prospect Street - Napoleon Road to East Poe Road
Stonegate Boulevard - West Wooster Street to Sheffield Drive
Summit Street - Poe Road to Napoleon Road
Tamarac Lane - Entire Length
Wintergarden Road - Conneaut to West Poe Road
EAST-WEST STREETS
Clay Street - North Main Street to North Grove Street
Clough Street - South Main Street to eastern terminus in Stadium View Apartment Complex
Conneaut Avenue - North Grove Street to Fairview Avenue
Court Street - North Grove Street to Thurstin Avenue
Fourth Street - South College to Eastern terminus
Lehman Avenue - Entire Length
East Merry Avenue - Thurstin Avenue to North College
Scott Hamilton - Bentwood to Campbell Hill Road
Sheffield Drive - West end to Wintergarden Road
Wallace Avenue - North Grove Street to Haskins Road
West Wooster Street - Church Street to Western corporation limits
Wren Road - Entire Length
CUL-DE-SACS AT THE ENDS OF THE FOLLOWING:
Alberta Circle
Arlington Court
Boone Court
Brownwood Court
Brownwood Drive
Carol Road
Charles Street
Cherry Hill Drive
Clark Street
Clearwater Circle
Cobblestone Lane
Country Club Drive
Dakota Court
Devonshire Street
Dogwood Court
Erie Court
Ferndale Court
Hamilton Court
Hickory Court
Hunter Court
Jacqueline Place
John Court
Keil Court
Lelanford Circle
Madison Court
Manitoba Drive
Melrose Street
Monroe Court
Oakwood Court
Partridge Lane
Peachtree Court
Picardie Court
Ranch Court
Reeves Court
Robin Court
Rosewood Court
Saint Annes Court
Sawgrass Court
Short Circle
Sunrise Drive
Timber Ridge Drive
Touraine Avenue
Tree Top Place
Turnberry Court
Vale Court
Valleyview Drive
Van Buren Court
Victory Lane
Heather Court
Warbler Court
Winterwood Court
Woodstream Drive