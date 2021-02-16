Four vehicles were towed and nine were ticketed after Bowling Green declared a snow emergency Monday.

There was a lot more compliance with the order during this storm than last time, said police Chief Tony Hetrick.

Twenty-seven vehicles were towed after parking in snow emergency streets over the last weekend in January.

The city declared the snow emergency at noon Monday and gave residents three hours instead of the usual two hours to move their vehicles off snow streets.

Police were lenient and didn’t start ticketing until after 3 p.m., Hetrick said.

Bowling Green snow streets:

NORTH-SOUTH STREETS

Buttonwood Avenue - West Wooster Street to Sand Ridge Road

Church Street - Sand Ridge Road to Clay Street

Enterprise Street - Poe Road to Palmer Avenue

Grove Street - Poe Road to Sand Ridge Road

Lafayette Boulevard - Entire Length

Larchwood Drive - Entire Length

Maple Street - Conneaut Avenue to Sand Ridge Road

Martindale Road - Wooster Street to Melrose Street

Mercer Road - Scott Hamilton to South Terminus

Prospect Street - Napoleon Road to East Poe Road

Stonegate Boulevard - West Wooster Street to Sheffield Drive

Summit Street - Poe Road to Napoleon Road

Tamarac Lane - Entire Length

Wintergarden Road - Conneaut to West Poe Road

EAST-WEST STREETS

Clay Street - North Main Street to North Grove Street

Clough Street - South Main Street to eastern terminus in Stadium View Apartment Complex

Conneaut Avenue - North Grove Street to Fairview Avenue

Court Street - North Grove Street to Thurstin Avenue

Fourth Street - South College to Eastern terminus

Lehman Avenue - Entire Length

East Merry Avenue - Thurstin Avenue to North College

Scott Hamilton - Bentwood to Campbell Hill Road

Sheffield Drive - West end to Wintergarden Road

Wallace Avenue - North Grove Street to Haskins Road

West Wooster Street - Church Street to Western corporation limits

Wren Road - Entire Length

CUL-DE-SACS AT THE ENDS OF THE FOLLOWING:

Alberta Circle

Arlington Court

Boone Court

Brownwood Court

Brownwood Drive

Carol Road

Charles Street

Cherry Hill Drive

Clark Street

Clearwater Circle

Cobblestone Lane

Country Club Drive

Dakota Court

Devonshire Street

Dogwood Court

Erie Court

Ferndale Court

Hamilton Court

Hickory Court

Hunter Court

Jacqueline Place

John Court

Keil Court

Lelanford Circle

Madison Court

Manitoba Drive

Melrose Street

Monroe Court

Oakwood Court

Partridge Lane

Peachtree Court

Picardie Court

Ranch Court

Reeves Court

Robin Court

Rosewood Court

Saint Annes Court

Sawgrass Court

Short Circle

Sunrise Drive

Timber Ridge Drive

Touraine Avenue

Tree Top Place

Turnberry Court

Vale Court

Valleyview Drive

Van Buren Court

Victory Lane

Heather Court

Warbler Court

Winterwood Court

Woodstream Drive

