There have been nine deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County — up from five on Thursday — according to a Friday afternoon update by the health department.
They were all women with underlying health conditions. Their ages were 79, 88, 91 and 93, according to a health department spokesperson.
There are 77 total cases, including confirmed and probable. The number includes 30 long-term care cases.
There are 32 hospitalizations in the county.
The age range is 20-96. The median age is 61. There are 34 men and 43 women.
Statewide, there are 8,858 confirmed cases and 401 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106.