FAYETTE — An infant was killed in an early morning crash in Fulton County.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on County Road R east of County Road 26 in Gorham Township.
Erik Makula, 28, Delta, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 westbound on County Road R. According to the patrol, Makula drove off the right side of the road striking several trees.
Makula sustained serious injuries and was taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center. After striking the trees, the backseat passenger, Edan Makula, 4 months, Delta, was ejected from the vehicle. He was also taken by air ambulance to Mery-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo where he died.
The front seat passenger, Jessica Wilson, 18, Delta, was seriously, and was transported to St. Vincent by air ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation at this time and no charges have been filed. Alcohol and drug use is unknown. The use of seatbelts is also unknown for the driver and front seat passenger. The child was seated in a child seat; however, he was not secured properly in the child seat, the patrol said.
The Toledo post was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Police Department, Gorham Fayette Fire Department, Delta Fire Department, Morenci Fire Department and Superior Towing.