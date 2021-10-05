The Four Corners Center Organizations are pleased to announce an open house on Thursday from 4-6 pm at 217 S. Church St.
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Visit BG Ohio, Bowling Green Economic Development, The Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District, the Downtown Foundation, United Way in Wood County and Welcome BG have been in their new location since February. They now have the opportunity to not only share space, but to collaborate, share resources and staff and serve the community.