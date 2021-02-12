SHERWOOD — A Northwest Ohio man was killed and a Fostoria woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday on Ohio 18, according to the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Route 18 just west of U.S. 127 in the village.
Jorge Casares, 31, Mark Center, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra westbound on Route 18. Amy Puckett, 42, Fostoria, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Sebring eastbound on Route 18. Casares crossed the center line and struck Puckett head on, the patrol said.
Casares was transported by Delaware Township EMS to Defiance Regional where he was pronounced dead. Casares was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
Puckett was flown by Life Flight to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Puckett was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Defiance post was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township Fire and EMS, Sherwood Fire and EMS and J&R Towing.