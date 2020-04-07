A final pretrial conference has been set for a woman who allegedly stole from Fostoria City Schools.
At the conference on May 26, the state may offer Jill Welty a plea deal. If she rejects it, a jury trial is set for July 22-24.
Welty, 38, Defiance, is facing multiple charges of theft in office.
Her attorney, Charles Bates, met with Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry Tuesday morning for the phone conference.
Welty was indicted in October on one count of theft in office and one count of receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies.
She was indicted again, in December, on two counts of theft in office, both fourth-degree felonies.
She has entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.
In both cases, her alleged crimes occurred between Jan 12, 2015 and July 30, 2018 and all the cases list an amount of greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
Welty allegedly stole from the Fostoria City Schools in the October indictment. The December indictment lists her as being a “public or party official” where she used her office in aid of committing the offense or permitted to its use in aid of committing the offense.
She remains free on her own recognizance.